A Law Firm Has Offered to Help Native Americans "Evict" Billie Eilish off Stolen Land Threats to get Billie Eilish evicted don't seem to be all that serious. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 6 2026, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she's still quite young, Billie Eilish has already proven to be a remarkably successful artist and has done so while making it clear that her political stances lean pretty firmly to the left. She only made that stance clearer when she accepted the Grammy for Song of the Year on Feb. 1, 2026, and decided to use the platform to discuss politics.

Following that political speech, one Los Angeles law firm decided to get a little cheeky, and offered to have Billie evicted because she lives on stolen land. Here's what we know about whether she's actually going to get evicted.

Is Billie Eilish getting evicted?

In her Grammys speech, Billie made her feelings about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their raids on Minneapolis crystal clear. "As grateful as I feel, I honestly don't feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," she said. The speech circulated online because of how overtly political it was, and it seems that not everyone who saw it was pleased.

In a pair of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) from Sinai Law Firm, the Los Angeles firm offered to represent Native Americans in an eviction case against Billie because she had said that she lives on stolen land. The phrase "no one is illegal on stolen land" is a common one in protest circles, and refers to the fact that all of the land of the United States was originally inhabited by Native Americans.

"Sinai Law Firm is offering to evict Billie Eilish from her Los Angeles home on a pro bono basis on behalf of the Tongva Tribe," the post reads. "Sinai Law Firm is the premier eviction firm in the county. Eilish's admission that she lives on stolen land gives the tribe a rightful action for possession as the true owner of the property. The 30-day notice is already written and ready to be served."

After the posts began circulating, some people thought that the law firm was serious, and about 12 hours after the notice was originally posted, they followed up to make sure everyone knew it was a joke. "Incredibly concerning to me that people in media are reaching out to me as if this is a serious post," they wrote.

The law firm also contested that Billie's claim was "empty virtue signaling" because "no elected official is giving the land back to the Tongva just like Billie Eilish is not going to get evicted nor will she give her house back." It's clear, then, that the law firm didn't approve of Billie's statement and was attempting to poke fun at her.