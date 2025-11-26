Is Bruno From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Married? Inside the Longtime Judge’s Love Life Fans have inquired about the longtime judge's personal life throughout his time on the ABC hit. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 26 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since reality TV fans met him on Dancing With the Stars as a judge, Bruno Tonioli has kept us talking about Bruno, if you catch my drift. The charismatic judge has often gained attention for his over-the-top personality and reactions to the dancers on the show. Bruno's propensity to say exactly what's on his mind didn't hurt him much, either.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to his boisterous personality, longtime DWTS viewers have wanted to know about his personal life. Over the years, he's shared glimpses of his life away from the ballroom, including his love life. So, is the ABC star married? Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Bruno Tonioli from 'Dancing With the Stars' married?

Bruno isn't married, at least not legally. However, he's been with his partner, Jason Schanne. According to Hollywood Life, the Britain's Got Talent judge and his partner have been together since 2010 and kept their love alive over a decade later. Two years into their relationship, they had a commitment ceremony.

In the time since they've been together, Bruno and Jason have raised eyebrows due to their age gap relationship. The judge's partner was born in 1986 and he was born in 1955, giving them a 31-year age difference. However, they didn't let their age gap get in the way of them being together forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Bruno Tonioli and his partner lead a very private romance.

Surprisingly, while Bruno might seem like an open book on the judges' panel, it appears it's only regarding his sometimes harsh scores. The TV personality prefers keeping his and Jason's love life as under wraps as possible. Although Bruno is quite active on Instagram, fans who follow him will know Jason rarely, if ever, appears on his timeline. We also weren't able to find a public social media account for Bruno's partner. There also isn't any information regarding what he does for a living.

Article continues below advertisement

While Bruno would rather keep the world out of his love life, eagle eyed fans have made their own assumptions about what he's doing outside of the show. According to Hello! Magazine, in December 2019, he was romantically linked to British model Matt Law after they attended the Mary Poppins Returns premiere together. However, Bruno and Matt seem to be friends, as he was reportedly still with Jason then.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Though the DWTS mainstay isn't open to discussing the ins and outs of his marriage, he's far from ashamed about who he is and what he stands for. According to a 2015 interview with The Mirror, Bruno discovered in his childhood that he was gay and discussed how his sexuality affected his growing up in Italy. “When I was 10, I knew there was something different about me,” he shared. "Everyone was football-mad but I just wanted to watch musicals and see art."

Bruno added that it was "terrifying" for him growing up as gay, stating he often endured homophobic slurs such as "the queenie guy." Fortunately, he gained more confidence, and attention, by being himself. "When people feel threatened by you, they find something that is belittling," he said. "I was a pretty boy - maybe they fancied me and were afraid of their own feelings."