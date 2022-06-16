Is 'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' Canon to the 'Lightyear' Film? It's Confusing

In a world where fans are forced to question if a 20-year-old X-Men movie is now canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, films like Lightyear find themselves in a similarly peculiar place. In the movie, Buzz (Chris Evans) is a young astronaut who tries to escape from a hostile planet with his crewmates.

The 2022 Pixar film is a meta-fictional origin story for the classic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. But avid Disney fans might remember another story that did the same thing.