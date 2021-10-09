Callie Thorne Reprises Her 'Blue Bloods' Role in Season 12 — Is the Actress Married?

Regarding Callie's current love life, she's been pretty private, as the TV star doesn't even have an Instagram account. But at the moment (and as far as the world knows), the NCIS: New Orleans actress is not married.

As for her character on Blue Bloods, TV Insider reported that Maggie Gibson will prompt lonesome Danny about his relationship status in an attempt to crack open the widower and connect with him. “She [asks], ‘When’s the last time you went out with a woman, not to seduce her but for companionship?’ And it strikes him — the clarity with which she sees him,” showrunner Kevin Wade detailed, giving diehard fans a little bit of juice. Fans wonder if there could be a romance between the two this season.