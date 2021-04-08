Fans Are Really Hoping [SPOILER] Isn't Leaving 'Station 19'

With COVID-19 as a central plotline for both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy , it’s no surprise that there are a plethora of crossover episodes this season. And that means more Carina! She migrated over to Station 19 from her recurring role on Grey’s as Maya’s girlfriend, but it looks like she could be leaving.

The newest promo for Season 4 of Station 19 shows Carina, portrayed by Stefania Spampinato , revealing that her visa is expiring and that she may have to go back to Italy. So, could this be the end of Carina in Station 19? We certainly hope not.

Apparently not. The Station 19 writers have never shied away from extra conflict, and this season is no exception. As Carina is in the middle of grieving her brother’s tragic death, she’s faced with the conundrum of an expiring visa. If she is forced to move back to Italy, could that mean she is leaving Station 19? Unfortunately, yes.

If we’ve learned anything from both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy this season, it’s that the only thing we can expect is the unexpected. In the most recent crossover episode in March, Carina lost her brother, Andrew DeLuca, after he went head-to-head with Opal. Isn’t that enough for Carina to deal with?

Even though many fans love Carina and Maya’s relationship, others are disappointed that they would be getting married out of necessity instead of out of love. However, it could force them to confront their commitment to one another and whether they are really ready for marriage, so it may actually make for some interesting relationship drama.

While a visa debacle may seem like it’s hinting at Carina leaving Station 19, this appears unlikely. Many fans actually think this is foreshadowing Carina and Maya getting married. Although they would be getting married sooner than we all expected, it would allow Carina to stay in the States without having to leave Station 19.

It’s unlikely that Carina is leaving ‘Station 19.’

Sure, her visa is expiring, but that doesn’t mean Carina has to leave! And from the looks of it, it seems like she’ll be sticking around Station 19 at least a bit longer. There have been no teasers or interviews hinting that Stefania Spampinato will be leaving Station 19. Not only that, but a quick glance at Stefania’s IMDb shows that she doesn't have any other projects in the works.

Even though she’s worked on other movies and TV shows while filming Grey’s and Station 19, her only upcoming project seems to be in post-production, so it seems unlikely Stefania would leave the franchise of her own accord. In addition, she was only just moved over to Station 19, and with the seemingly increasing number of crossover episodes with Grey’s Anatomy, it’s highly unlikely that the writers would write Carina off the franchise.