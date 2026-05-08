'Should I Marry a Murderer?' Caroline Muirhead Was a Pathologist — Is She Still One? She now lives on the Scottish coast with hew new boyfriend. By Ivy Griffith Published May 7 2026, 10:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

She was getting ready to start her life with the man of her dreams. But a confession rocked Caroline Muirhead's world to the core, upending everything she thought she knew about Alexander "Sandy" McKellar. Because he wasn't just her happy-go-lucky fiancé; he was a killer.

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That confession set Caroline on a path that would end with her fiancé behind bars and her world in disarray. She was employed as a pathologist when it started, but is that still her job? Here's what we know about what Caroline has been up to since the events described in the Netflix documentary Should I Marry a Murderer?

Source: Netflix

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Is Caroline Muirhead still a pathologist?

Caroline was healing from a difficult breakup when she met McKellar on Tinder. The charming gamekeeper quickly won her heart, and they started planning a life together. However, things soon took a darn turn, according to the documentary.

"Sandy revealed a dark secret to his soon-to-be bride: He’d been involved in a hit-and-run in 2017, which he’d covered up with his brother Robert McKellar. The victim, 63-year-old Tony Parsons, had been doing a 100-mile solo charity bike ride when he was hit with by the drunk brothers." At the time, Caroline was a pathologist, although she soon dedicated her efforts to unveiling her fiancé's crimes.

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Source: Netflix

However, she does not appear to still be practicing. She now lives on the coast of Scotland with her new partner, attends therapy, and is living a sober life away from the chaos of her past, according to People. The Tab notes, "Though not confirmed, the General Medical Council shows that a Caroline Elizabeth Muirhead was unregistered for an 'Administrative Reason' on March 13 2024."

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Where is Alexander McKellar now?

But what happened to McKellar? Even before learning his dark secret, Caroline had an inkling that McKellar may not have been the gentle man she hoped he was. McKeller's own twin brother even warned her that he was bad news. Alexander's brother Robert once even told Caroline that his brother was "not right in the head."

Yet if she hadn't decided to give their relationship a shot anyway, Tony's family would never have seen justice. Due to her diligent efforts to unveil the truth behind Tony's death, Alexander and Robert were eventually arrested on the charge of murder, which was reduced with a plea deal to the lesser charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Alexander also pleaded guilty to culpable homicide.

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Source: Netflix

Alexander was eventually sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Robert was sentenced to five years and three months. Many people don't believe the punishments are commensurate with the crime, which not only robbed a family of peace but also denied them closure for years.