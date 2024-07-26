Home > Entertainment > Music Is Céline Dion French? Well, Sort Of In the 1980s, Céline actually recorded French language albums prior to making it big in the United States. By Melissa Willets Published Jul. 26 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As many fans know, iconic singer Céline Dion speaks French. But is she actually from France? Indeed, people are wondering whether the "My Heart Will Go On" crooner extraordinaire hails from the host country of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Céline's country of origin — and why the exquisite singer speaks a language many folks consider to be among the most romantic tongues on Earth.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Céline Dion French?

Upon Céline's arrival in the City of Lights ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic kickoff in Paris, France, fans had questions about whether the legendary singer is French.

The star was actually born in Quebec, Canada, where French is the first language spoken by more than 20 percent of the population. More than 10 million Quebec citizens can converse in French. And both of her parents, Adhémar Dion and Thérèse Tanguay, were French.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans may not know that in the 1980s, Céline actually recorded French language albums prior to making it big in the United States. She didn't become a household name in America — and the world — until 1993, when "The Colour of My Love" came out.

Article continues below advertisement

Céline Dion has not performed since 2020.

Fans were crushed when the singer shared her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome in 2022, which left her unable to perform at the high level we were used to seeing from Céline.

In April 2024, the star opened up to Vogue France about how she has been doing, saying, "I’m well, but it’s a lot of work. I’m taking it one day at a time." But she went on to reveal how difficult things have been for her living with this new reality.

Article continues below advertisement

"I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be," Céline said. "I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with stiff person syndrome." She explained, "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical, and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice. ... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself."

Céline Dion is basically like royalty at this point pic.twitter.com/xpjQ4XVEfA — celine vocals (@CelineOracle) July 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Presciently, Céline said then, "I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!" In July 2024, it seems she achieved that dream, arriving in Paris to the great delight of fans. "Feeling so joyous just knowing that you are happy and having a good time in Paris. It's been heartwarming to see all the photos of you smiling and looking so radiant! Lots of love to you," one supporter gushed on Instagram.