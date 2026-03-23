Inside Jude Law and Chappell Roan's Drama, and Why People Think They're Related Somehow Jude Law's daughter is apparently a big fan of Chappell Roan. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 23 2026, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The more time goes on, the more A-listers have kids, and those kids grow up, the more likely it is that some celebrities are related to each other. That being said, amid some controversy involving singer Chappell Roan and the 11-year-old daughter of Jude Law, people are wondering if Chappell Roan and Jude Law are related somehow.

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It's unclear how fans of both of them began speculating and questioning their potential familial relationship. Some might just be confused about why the pair is in the news together, as they come from very different corners of the industry, even if they are both entertainers. And the addition of Jude's young daughter in the mix adds even more confusion for some.

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Are Chappell Roan and Jude Law related?

Jude and Chappell are connected in the media because of some drama surrounding allegations against Chappell and her team from Jude's ex, Cat Cavelli, and her husband, Jorginho. But no, Jude and Chappell are not related in any way that either of them has spoken about. Instead, there is some drama relating to the two stars.

According to USA Today, soccer star Jorginho accused Chappell's security guard of making Jude's daughter cry after they saw Chappell at a hotel in Brazil. Jorginho alleged that one of Chappell's security guards approached him after Jude's daughter walked past the singer's table, smiled at her, and returned to her mother.

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Per Jorginho's accusation, the security guard "began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people." Aside from Jude's connection to Chappell because of the controversy, they are not related.

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Jude Law's ex spoke out about the controversy.

Jude's ex, Cat, with whom he shares one child, spoke out about the controversy involving Chappell. She posted an Instagram video sharing her side of things and how she feels Chappell should have a security team or security representing her that acts on her behalf without upsetting or offending fans who do not harass or bother celebrities.

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"She didn't have her phone, she didn't try to take a picture, she didn't approach her," Cat says in her video, of her daughter spotting the singer at the same hotel where they were staying. "She literally didn't do anything. She just looked at her." At the time, Cat and her daughter were alone in the hotel restaurant.