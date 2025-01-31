Cheyenne and Zach Want Another Baby on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Sooner Rather Than Later “A part of me feels like I thought I would've gotten pregnant by now.” By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 31 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cheynotshy

It isn't unusual for Teen Mom cast members to share intimate details of their lives with viewers, and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is no different. So When Cheyenne Floyd mentioned wanting another baby in the second part of Season 2, fans couldn't help but wonder if the show had caught up with the real time events of her life yet and if Cheyenne is pregnant outside of Teen Mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheyenne and husband Zach Davis share one child together, their son Ace. Cheyenne has another child, her daughter Ryder, with her ex, Cory Wharton. Cory has a growing family of his own with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. They share two children together. Now, Cheyenne wants to add to her own blended family with Zach.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Cheyenne pregnant on 'Teen Mom'?

Cheyenne has shared on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that she wants to get pregnant and that she and Zach are trying for a baby. But, she admits in an episode, she “thought [she] would've gotten pregnant by now.” And it doesn't help that she has put pressure on herself this time around. “I feel like now that I'm vocalizing that I want one, then it's not happening,” Cheyenne tells Zach on the show. “So I just think it's weird and I feel like I'm playing mind tricks on myself.”

So far, Cheyenne hasn't revealed that she's pregnant after filming the second part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But it does look like filming took place and wrapped up not long before the first of this second batch of episodes premiered in January 2025. If Cheyenne and Zach were trying for a baby during filming and they aren't pregnant yet, but might still be something that happens sooner rather than later.

Article continues below advertisement

Besides the fact that Cheyenne and Zach haven't announced a pregnancy on social media or otherwise, there is no other evidence to suggest they're expecting their second child together. When Cheyenne was pregnant with their son Ace, baby registries that the couple allegedly started were leaked on the internet. And so far, the couple isn't registered anywhere for any potential second child.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheyenne and Zach have one child together.

Cheyenne and Zach welcomed their son Ace in May 2021. And, as both Ace and Ryder get older, Cheyenne and Zach find themselves ready to have another baby and start all over again with that stage. In September 2024, Cheyenne spoke to People and admitted that, at that time, they were trying for a baby to make Ace a big brother.