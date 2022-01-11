Is ‘American Idol’ Alum and Current Congressional Candidate Clay Aiken Married?

Clay Aiken? Yeah, that’s a name we haven’t heard in a minute.

As a refresher, the spikey-haired crooner lost to Ruben Studdard in 2003 during American Idol's second season. While he has continued to make music in the years since, he has also pursued some of his other interests, such as politics.

In fact, the “Invisible” crooner is currently running for Congress in North Carolina.