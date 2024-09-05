Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Dakota Fanning Plays a Mom-to-Be in 'The Perfect Couple' — But Is She Pregnant Off-Screen? Dakota’s baby bump in the mystery drama series looks incredibly real — almost too real! By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 5 2024, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Former child star Dakota Fanning has been wowing us on-screen for years with her memorable roles in hits like The Cat in the Hat, Uptown Girls, the Twilight Saga series, and Effie Gray. More recently, Dakota appeared in the Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple, starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber — and surprise, she’s pregnant, in the series that is. Dakota plays Abby Winbury, a money-obsessed character who is the wife of Thomas Winbury.

Article continues below advertisement

With media outlets buzzing over photos of Dakota sporting a baby bump and her appearing pregnant in the series, fans are eager to know: Is Dakota Fanning really pregnant? Here’s what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is Dakota Fanning pregnant? Her character in 'The Perfect Couple' is.

Dakota isn’t pregnant in real life — at least not yet — and a quick scroll through her Instagram confirms it. In July 2024, Dakota was spotted at the Saks Summer Dinner in the Hamptons, and there was no sign of a baby bump. See for yourself down below!

Article continues below advertisement

But wait — doesn’t Dakota play a pregnant character in The Perfect Couple? She does! While Dakota’s baby bump in the mystery drama series looks incredibly real — almost too real — it isn't. Filming reportedly took place in 2023, so technically, she could have been pregnant and already had the baby, but there hasn’t been a single hint of news suggesting she’s a mom.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Hollywood actor sporting a prosthetic baby bump. Back in 2013, media outlets captured Dakota wearing one on the set of Franny.

Article continues below advertisement

What further confirms Dakota isn’t pregnant is her recent comment during an interview with PORTER. Dakota shared, "Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull." However, Dakota hasn’t revealed when she plans to start a family of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Dakota Fanning married?

Dakota, who turned 30 on Feb. 23, 2024, does not appear to be married. Her last known relationship was with Henry Frye. The two were first linked in 2017 after being spotted together on several outings and were together at least until 2021. However, with Dakota’s social media lacking recent romance photos, it’s unclear if she’s still with Henry, has moved on, or is single.

Before dating Henry, Dakota was romantically involved with commercial real estate broker Logan Markley and also dated British model Jamie Strachan. Dakota and Jamie were spotted holding hands in 2013 and reportedly ended their relationship two years later. Following Jamie was Logan, whom Dakota had known since high school.