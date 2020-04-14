Fans Are Still Hoping to See Dante Return to 'General Hospital'

Dante Falconeri's loved ones are finding it really hard to let him go, and the same can be said for General Hospital fans. Like Lulu, viewers were heartbroken when Dante insisted on leaving after his brief return. But even though he's been off the show for quite some time, Dominic Zamprogna 's character is still being mentioned fairly often.

Could this be a sign that he's coming back in the future? And is it true that Dominic hinted at a possible return on social media? Here's what we know.

He tweeted: "So you’ve been asking. I feel I owe it to you awesome fans to tell you that I’ve taped my final scenes. Going to miss you and my GH fam. Good things happening, tho. More to come."

The detective first left Port Charles to join the WSB and go after Raj, the guy who tried to kill his former wife, Lulu Spencer. A lot of fans suspected that this meant he was leaving the series, and in June of 2018, he confirmed that those rumors were true.

Dominic returned in 2019, but not permanently.

Dominic later returned for a one-episode cameo in November of 2018, and in February of 2019, it was announced that he'd return again, but only for a 10-episode run. He reappeared in March, when viewers learned that he was working undercover for the WSB as part of Raj's organization.

Source: ABC

After killing Raj, Dante returned to Lulu and apologized for being absent for so long. But unfortunately, this happy reunion was short-lived. It all started with a nightmare that he had, where he said the words, "I will complete the mission" and ended up shooting Lulu himself. Then, he got triggered after he heard a service tray drop at the Metro Court, where he tried to grab a knife. This was when he realized that he may have been brainwashed.

After he confided in Anna, she offered to help him out with his PTSD and Dante thought it would be best to distance himself from his family while he sought help. So, once again, the detective told Lulu that he had to leave because he no longer felt like himself and didn't want to risk hurting anyone. Understandably, she didn't take this news well. Especially since Dante hinted that he may never come back.