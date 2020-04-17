Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Devs'? Fans Want More After the Season Finale

Over the course of the eight episodes the series has to offer, viewers discover that Devs essentially controls human existence and that Forest (played by Nick Offerman) is trying to undo his daughter's death. We find out he was involved in Sergei and Jamie's (played by Jin Ha) murders, though they were destined to die anyway. Lily has to decide between following Devs' path and trying to derail it.

When Lily decides to go against Devs' destiny, however, Stewart (played by Stephen McKinley Henderson) deactivates the system to get her back on track, which kills Lily and Forest. Forest and Lily are now in a projected reality together, but this means Lily can save Sergei and reconnect with Jamie. Lily ends up leaving Sergei and rekindling things with Jamie, not truly alive but also not entirely dead. Though it was a strange and twisted ending, fans seemed to like it based on Twitter responses — see what they had to say, below.

As I watched Devs episode by episode I was increasingly worried that the ending would fall short of the mark, but the #DevsFinale stuck the landing (and then some). Just brilliant.

I keep thinking about Devs. I have thoughts about that ending. Super cool show. Resisting urge to spoil by posting questions/supposition..

Although we're truly devastated that Devs isn't coming back for yet another season, it seems like most of us are satisfied with how the series ended. Plus, apparently Alex Garland is working on an entirely new show now, according to Bustle, so either way, we have something to look forward to.

Devs is currently available on Hulu for streaming.