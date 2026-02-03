Dixie From 'Maine Cabin Masters' Might Have Taken a Temporary Break From the Show Dixie's wife died in February 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 3 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

The crew on Maine Cabin Masters on the Magnolia Network and Discovery Plus are tight-knit and they were working together long before reality TV came calling. Along with the cast of contractors and designers is Matt "Dixie" Dix, one of two master carpenters who helps get jobs done each episode.

When some viewers noticed Dixie's absence in some episodes, though, there were concerns that Dixie left Maine Cabin Masters. Dixie, along with Jared "Jedi" Baker, help Ashley Morrill, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and her brother Chase Morrill tackle clients' dream cabin ideas to renovate their Maine homes. It's hard to imagine the series without Dixie by Jedi's side.

Is Dixie still on 'Maine Cabin Masters'?

Although some fans might be worried about Dixie's future on Maine Cabin Masters, no one from the show has shared publicly that he left the series. It's possible, however, that he took some time off during filming when his wife, Ginna Dix, died. In February 2025, the official Instagram account for Maine Cabin Masters posted about Ginna's unexpected death and shared condolences to Dixie and the rest of their family.

"We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of Ginna Dix on February 1, 2025," the post said, accompanied by photos of Dixie and Ginna, and some of Ginna alone. "Beloved wife of Dixie, Goddaughter to Ryan's parents, and friend to so many. Ginna was a huge part of the Maine Cabin Masters family and will be missed tremendously. We thank you all for your love and support, but ask that you give the Maine Cabin Masters team privacy at this time."

If Maine Cabin Masters was filming at the time of Dixie's wife's death, or even in the months afterward, Dixie might have needed to take some time off from filming to mourn the loss. For now, Dixie is still an official part of the show, however. And, since the Maine Cabin Masters crew is part of a real-life business, there's little chance of him stepping away from his livelihood.

What happened to Dixie's wife on 'Maine Cabin Masters'?

According to an online obituary that was posted after Ginna's death, Dixie's wife died unexpectedly, and there was no illness that he was aware of or that he shared publicly. The obituary said that Ginna died at the Maine Medical Center in Portland and that family was with her when she died. No other details were provided.