Dr. Cox Is Back in 'Scrubs' to Make Us All Cry — Is He Sticking Around? Dr. Cox was back and then gone again, giving us whiplash. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 27 2026, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: ABC

When you think of medical dramas that rip your heart out and make you laugh, one series has always reigned supreme: Scrubs. Starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and John C. McGinley, the series had heart and a story that left fans wanting more when it ended in 2010. Luckily, 2026 was the year of the Scrubs revival.

Article continues below advertisement

The major main characters came back, promising a wild ride for fans who have waited a decade and a half to find out what happened to J.D., Turk, Elliot, and, of course, Dr.Cox. But the first episode set up a storyline that had diehards worried. Is Dr. Cox really only in the first episode?

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Is Dr. Cox only in the first episode of 'Scrubs' revival?

It was a moment of triumph for Scrubs fans everywhere when ABC brought the popular series back to life with a commitment to the original format and main characters. But the series didn't get far before they faced some serious criticism from worried fans.

Not only did some things happen that the fans are a little iffy on, which we'll get to in a minute, but Dr. Cox's fate on the show has some people crying foul. In the very first episode, it was revealed that Dr. Cox was retiring. This, of course, broke hearts everywhere as people assumed he'd be off the show.

Article continues below advertisement

But never fear: According to Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, he'll be back. John C. McGinley, who plays Dr. Cox, is credited as appearing in three episodes in the first season, according to Deadline.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where things stand at the start of the 'Scrubs' revival.

There's good news for some other big question marks, too. Judy Reyes, who plays Turk's wife Carla, will be appearing in four first-season episodes. But what about Bob Kelso? And what the heck happened to Elliot and J.D.? Here's what we know.

Bob Kelso's actor, Ken Jenkins, is retired from acting. Bill told Deadline that they couldn't make it work to bring him on for Season 1. But if the series gets renewed for Season 2, expect at least an appearance by Bob Kelso. And Dr. Cox's love-hate soulmate Jordan, played by Christa Miller, is also making appearances, along with that murderous janitor, played by Neil Flynn.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC