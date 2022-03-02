Dr. Ish Is More Than Qualified to Host 'Marriage Boot Camp'

In the 2021 edition of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, we saw that Dr. V took time away from the show. She will be back for the 2022 season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Until her return, Dr. Ish has been holding it down with Judge Lynn Toler at his side. We know that Lynn is a real judge, but is Dr. Ish a real therapist? Fans want to know if his credentials qualify him to give such serious advice.