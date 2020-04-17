Dr. Phil Has Been Happily Married Since 1976, but He Still Deals With Divorce Rumors

Phil McGraw aka Dr. Phil gave the likes of Ava Louise , and Danielle Bregoli aka Bhadbhabie their first viral TV appearances, so it's clear that he knows what makes compelling television and news. The doctor has had a daytime TV show since 2002, and though his guests are there to make headlines, he's dealt with his fair share of controversies over the years.

Is Dr. Phil getting divorced? Find out what the TV personality had to say about the state of his marriage.

He's been married to Robin Jameson since 1976, but the two have faced divorce rumors in recent years.

In addition to making waves about giving certain people a platform to speak on his show, and his thoughts about the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Phil's marriage has often been under speculation.

Is Dr. Phil getting divorced?

Unlike many others in Hollywood, Dr. Phil has been happily married for decades. In an age when celebrities meet, marry, and divorce within the span of a few months, it's almost unheard of for someone to be married as long as Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin Jameson. The pair married in 1976 and they welcomed sons Jay (1979) and Jordan (1986).

Robin has been a frequent fixture in the audience on Dr. Phil, and her husband has written a relationship advice book, but that still hasn't stopped the speculation that the two are calling it quits on their marriage. While appearing on Rachael Ray in June of 2019, Dr. Phil slammed the divorce rumors. He also elaborated on how seriously he takes his marriage vows, and how his commitment stemmed from Robin losing her parents at a young age.

"She lost both of her parents close together at a very young time in her life and she said to me one day sitting on the end of the bed, 'You know, I'm now an orphan, I've got no people.' That's the day I told her, 'That's not true. Look me in the eye and let me tell you I will never leave you,'" he said on the show.

Source: Getty

"She believed it that day, and it's something we take very seriously, which is why I just shake my head at these stupid tabloids — we are not getting a divorce, and for them to obsess on something that is so at the core definition of our family is just astounding to me," he finished. In September of 2019, Dr. Phil spoke on his show once again about the ongoing divorce gossip facing him and Robin.