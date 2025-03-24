Is EJ DiMera Leaving Daytime Soap ‘Days of Our Lives'? Details on the Character EJ DiMera, currently portrayed by actor Daniel Feuerriegel, is the son of notorious crime boss Stefano DiMera and Susan Banks. By Danielle Jennings Published March 24 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: NBC/Peacock

Soap opera fans are some of the most dedicated, loyal and fiercely protective, especially when it comes to their favorite characters. Long-running soap Days of Our Lives is currently in the middle of fan panic, as those who love the character of EJ DiMera are in fear that his time on the show is in danger.

Currently portrayed by actor Daniel Feuerriegel, EJ is the son of notorious crime boss Stefano DiMera and Susan Banks. The character was initially introduced on the show in February 1997 and was previously played by actors James Scott and Trey Baxter.

Is EJ DiMera leaving ‘Days of Our Lives'?

Rumors and speculation began swirling in March 2025 that EJ DiMera’s time was close to running out on Days of Our Lives due to the long list of enemies he has made during his time in Salem. Fortunately for fans of the villain character, EJ is sticking around. Per Monsters & Critics, Dan shared a look at the behind-the-scenes photo shoot for the 60th anniversary of the soap where he was prominently featured, indicating that he will be part of the cast for the foreseeable future.

Another DiMera family member departure has fans on high alert.

In early March 2025, it was announced that Billy Flynn, who portrayed the character of Chad DiMera, was leaving Days of Our Lives for a role on rival soap The Young & the Restless, according to Deadline.

“I am grateful for my years at Days. It changed my life in the best ways,” Billy said via TV Insider. “I’ve always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I’ve spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way.”

Since Chad (EJ's half-brother) is leaving the soap, fans were wondering if EJ could inevitably be next to say farewell to the show. Many arrivals and departures are taking place on Days of Our Lives as the show celebrates its staggering 60th season.

What is the future of ‘Days of Our Lives'?

In November 2024, NBC announced that the soap had been renewed for its 61st season. “It’s great news that we’ve been renewed until September 2026,” show executive producer Ken Corday told TV Insider.