Eve Found out She Was Pregnant While Filming Season 1 of 'Queens'

Before Eve joined The Talk , she was a Platinum-selling recording artist. Although she was initially signed to Dr. Dre’s record label, Aftermath Entertainment, she later joined DMX at Ruff Ryders Entertainment and quickly rose to fame.

In the show, Eve stars as Brianna — or Professor Sex if you’re nasty — but she recently announced that she’s taking a leave of absence. So, is Eve ever coming back to Queens ?

Eve released her final studio album, "Lip Lock," in 2013, but she’s back to business in ABC’s star-studded musical comedy series Queens. Also starring Brandy Norwood, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, Queens follows a '90s hip-hop group that is desperate to make a comeback.

Is Eve coming back to ‘Queens’?

In January of 2021, reports announced that ABC ordered a pilot for Queens from Zahir McGhee, who has a long-standing relationship with the network as he was previously a writer and executive producer for Scandal. Months later, the series was greenlit and ABC announced the release date for Season 1. But it wasn’t long before Eve discovered that she had a bun in the oven.

According to the Queens actress, she was preparing to travel to Atlanta, Ga. from her home — which she shares with her husband, Maximilian Cooper — in the U.K. when she learned that she was expecting. She told Essence in an October interview, “I hadn’t told anybody, I couldn’t.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

The rapper explained that at the time she “just was not ready.” She continued, “I was also like, ‘Oh, my God.’ You know how in life sometimes things all happen at the same time? So I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve gotta leave home and I’m pregnant.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her initial fears, Eve said that she’s received nothing but support since sharing the news with producers. Because they were aware of her pregnancy early on, writers were able to craft Briana’s storyline to accommodate her impending absence.

While it’s unclear whether or not Eve will return after her maternity leave, she is expected to be in most of the first season's 13-episode run, getting an open-ended exit that could allow her to come back, should the show get a second season. The rapper previously left The Talk to focus on growing her family in December of 2020, and now, she’s doing exactly that.