Fans Are Nervous That Eve May Be Leaving 'Queens' for Good

Fans Are Nervous That Eve May Be Leaving 'Queens' for GoodBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 23 2021, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Queens.
Ever since ABC’s Queens made its network debut, fans have been impressed with the show. With Jill "Da Thrill" (Naturi Naughton), Valeria "Butter Pecan" (Nadine Velazquez), Naomi "Xplicit Lyrics" (Brandy), and Brianna "Professor Sex" (Eve) trying their best to recapture their fame from the early days as the '90s hip-hop group Nasty B----es, social media users have fallen in love with the intriguing storyline and overall performance.
As the show’s first season is in full swing, drama is at an all-time high. From Eric (Taylor Selé) being shot and later threatened by Jadakiss, to Valeria discovering that the mother she reunited with is not her real mom, the show has hit a fever pitch. On the flip side, viewers are unsure what Briana’s future will entail after being shot by Jill’s husband. Naturally, fans are worried that she may not make it. And it leaves one question looming: Is Eve leaving Queens? Here’s what we know.
Eve has no plans of leaving ‘Queens’ — she’s simply taking a break.
Good news, Queens fans! It appears that Eve will not be leaving the hit show. She’s simply taking a break due to maternity leave.
According to Deadline, the 43-year-old is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child in February 2022 with husband Maximillion Cooper.
The outlet shares that through the course of filming, Eve has been commuting to Atlanta from her home in the U.K. With Eve’s delivery date getting pretty close, showrunners have worked with the star and enabled her to film additional scenes before taking a brief departure to welcome her bundle of joy.
Best of all, producers have really gone above and beyond in regards to storyline purposes, too. It’s reported that Brianna’s storyline has been structured for an easy return. So, this is great news for fans who are worried about Brianna being killed after sustaining gunshot wounds on Episode 7.
Has 'Queens' been renewed for Season 2?
Let’s be honest: Queens is one of the most successful shows on primetime television as of late. And even though the world has fallen in love with the series, fans are still waiting with bated breath for Season 2 to be greenlit.
As of this writing, TVSeriesFinale shares that the show has yet to be renewed. It’s a shock for fans considering how well the show has performed and has continued to trend online.
Not only has Rotten Tomatoes given the show a 100 percent rating, but Deadline reports that the series has been ranked No.1 for the “most social new broadcast program in the Talkwater Social Content Ratings.”
With that in mind, fans are convinced that Queens will be renewed for a second season. It’s all about playing the waiting game.
As for Eve, there’s no need to fret about her future. Our only hope is that she has a beautiful and healthy delivery experience.
Catch new episodes of Queens Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.