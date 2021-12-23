Fans Are Nervous That Eve May Be Leaving 'Queens' for Good

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Queens.

Ever since ABC’s Queens made its network debut, fans have been impressed with the show. With Jill "Da Thrill" (Naturi Naughton), Valeria "Butter Pecan" (Nadine Velazquez), Naomi "Xplicit Lyrics" (Brandy), and Brianna "Professor Sex" (Eve) trying their best to recapture their fame from the early days as the '90s hip-hop group Nasty B----es, social media users have fallen in love with the intriguing storyline and overall performance.