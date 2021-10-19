Eve's Husband, Maximillion Cooper, Has a Very Impressive Net Worth

It's been a busy period for Eve , who announced her first pregnancy on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, just days ahead of the premiere of her forthcoming ABC musical drama TV series, Queens.

A successful actress, rapper, and media personality, Eve has been raising her step-children, Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini, with her husband and their father, Maximillion Cooper , whom she married in 2014. The baby is their first child together. So, what's there to know about Maximillion? How much is his net worth?

Maximillion Cooper is the founder of Gumball 3000. What's his net worth?

Born in Stone, Staffordshire, U.K., Maximillion is the founder of Gumball 3000, a company that puts on an annual car rally event and has a merchandise line. The company also has a nonprofit charitable organization, the Gumball 3000 Foundation. According to its website, the company provides support for the likes of the Tony Hawk Foundation, Usher's New Look, and Project Wreckless. So, what is Maximillion's net worth?

Maximillion Cooper Entrepreneur, Founder of Gumball 3000 Net worth: $60 million A former model, fashion designer, car racer, and skateboarder, Maximillion Cooper founded his best-known venture to date, Gumball 3000, in 1999. With its pioneering mentality, the company has earned rave reviews from the likes of Forbes and The Washington Post. Birthdate: June 7, 1972 Birthplace: Stone, Staffordshire, United Kingdom Birth name: Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper Father: Johnnie Cooper Mother: unknown Marriages: Julie Brangstrup (2003–2010), Eve Jihan Cooper (married 2014) Children: with Julie Brangstrup: Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini Education: Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, BA (Hons) in Fashion Communications and Promotion, 1990–1993

Sources put Maximillion Cooper's net worth around a wildly impressive $60 million. Gumball 3000 earned renown for its mind-blowing races attended by the crème de la crème — and opulent parties as well. Lasting for about a week, the event can be described as a crossover between a 3000-mile road trip and a more traditional car race.

Previous attendants include rappers like Bun B, Tinie Tempah, and Dizzee Rascal, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, and celebs like Michael Madsen and Adrien Brody. Gumball 3000 takes its name after the movie, The Gumball Rally.

"Gumball 3000 is not a bunch of rich people just showing off cars," Bun B told The Washington Post. "I understand why people would think that because the people that do it are wealthy. But once we get on that highway, money can’t help you in certain situations. You're gonna laugh, you're gonna cry, you’re gonna be happy and angry. And it takes your brothers to help you get through it all. Gumball 3000 is a brotherhood."

Maximillion is also the producer of coinciding TV series like Gumball 3000, Rally On, and several other productions. Per IMDb, Eve made cameos in the 2011 Gumball 3000 LDN 2 NYC and documentaries like the 2012 Gumball 3000: Number 13. Maximillion's empire also includes an apparel line and more.

A Central Saint Martins alum, Maximillion has a strong interest in fashion. According to outlets like Married Wiki, he used to model for leading fashion houses like Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Mulberry.