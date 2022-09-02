Is 'Fakes' on Netflix Actually Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series Fakes on Netflix.

Eighteen-year-old best friends Zoe (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca (Jennifer Tong) build a fake ID empire with incredible ease in the new Netflix series Fakes. However, crime really doesn't pay, and our two heroines quickly learn that the hard way.

However, we couldn't help but be impressed by this unorthodox spin on female entrepreneurship. So, is Fakes based on a true story?