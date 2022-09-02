We Need a Season 2 of 'Partner Track' After That Major Season 1 Cliffhanger

Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is a bonafide workaholic, determined to make partner at a competitive New York law firm in the Netflix series Partner Track. "They say being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are," Ingrid says in the pilot episode.

Ingrid's best friend Rachel (Alexandra Turshen) reminds Ingrid that she has been working nonstop for six years. Rachel is confident that Ingrid has the partnership in the bag. Does Ingrid make partner? Will we find out in Partner Track Season 2?