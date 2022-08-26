Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Cast Is Filled With Millionaires — Check Out Their Net Worths

Brandi is fun-loving, charismatic, and all about collecting her coins. The Rialto, Calif., native is known to close deals — and her net worth speaks to her exemplary skills as a realtor. Like Gio, Brandi also secured a major win as part of the Oppenheim Group by scoring a $6.5 million listing in Corona Del Mar, per People.

With that said, TheCinemaholic reports that Brandi's net worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $3 million. This is the result of financial divides that go to the listing agent, buyer agent, and brokerages. Not too shabby, Queen!