Faye Resnick and Stewart Resnick — Family Ties or Just a Coincidence?

Billionaire couple Stewart Resnick and his wife, Lynda, are facing scrutiny in 2025 — and not for owning The Wonderful Company, the producer behind popular brands like FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Halos, and Wonderful Pistachios. Instead, criticism stems from their status as California's largest farmers and their control of the Kern Water Bank, where they store water they’ve purchased.

According to Forbes, the couple owns 175,000 acres of farmland, with approximately 130,000 acres planted in California. These crops consume about 150 billion gallons of water annually. Given California’s ongoing drought and the devastating wildfires ravaging homes in 2025, many are upset with the Resnicks and are looking to distance themselves, and others, from the couple. This raises an interesting question: is Faye Resnick related to Stewart ? Let’s find out.

Like Stewart and Lynda, who have built their fortune largely out of the spotlight, Faye has also carved out her career away from public scrutiny, working as an interior designer. However, Faye is no stranger to the limelight, thanks to her close friendships with Kris Jenner and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards. She also had a deep connection with Nicole Brown Simpson, being closely involved in Nicole’s life at the time of her tragic death.

While Faye and Stewart have one thing in common — residing in California — determining if they are related requires us to dig a little deeper. You see, Faye wasn’t born a Resnick, she married into the name. Born Faye Denise Hutchison in Brentwood, Calif., she married Paul Martin Resnick in 1987. The couple divorced in 1991. So, the real question remains: Is Paul related to Stewart, the American Jewish billionaire, and his wife, Lynda, a Baltimore native?

Stewart’s family details are very limited. He has three children from his first marriage — Jeff Resnick, Ilene Resnick, and Bill Resnick — and two stepchildren from his marriage to Lynda. Together, they have four grandchildren. Since none of Stewart’s children are named Paul, it’s safe to assume Paul isn’t his son.

However, because the Resnicks are known for their privacy (after all, they've kept their company private this long!), it’s unclear if Stewart has any siblings. If he does, a theory on Reddit might offer a possible connection: One user speculates that Paul could be Stewart’s nephew. However, without concrete evidence, this remains mere speculation.

What does Paul Resnick do for a living?

Little is known about Paul, other than that he was reportedly a wealthy hotel refurbisher. Despite their divorce in 1991, which resulted in Faye receiving a $194,000 payout, Paul remained involved in Faye’s life afterward.