Franco's Fate on 'General Hospital' Explained (SPOILERS!)

Fans of the award-winning primetime mainstay General Hospital are, by this point, largely acclimated to wild plot twists and character developments. The show quite literally exists on the premise of such. In Season 58 of the longstanding drama, more major changes have transpired in a short period of time than in entire seasons prior to it.

With the plot of the season taking a lot of its premise and focus from the involvement of Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), a major development has transpired regarding his participation in the show.

So, is Franco really dead on General Hospital? Here's what we know of the fate of Roger's character on the storied show as of now. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)