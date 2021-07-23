Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi Have Been Arrested in Miami After a House Raid

The drama around rap in Baton Rouge continues, as news broke that rappers Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi were arrested in Miami. Fredo and Yoshi were arrested after a house raid that occurred because Yoshi was linked to an April 2020 shooting in Baton Rouge, according to The Advocate. Yoshi was already out on bond after facing seven charges of attempted murder and had moved in with Fredo in Miami in part for his own safety.

What was Fredo Bang arrested for?

The charges against Fredo were much more minor, at least in relative terms. Fredo is currently out on parole after he pleaded guilty to illegal use of weapons and simple criminal damage to property following a 2015 shooting. Fredo was picked up this time for a parole violation after guns were found inside his house and a stolen car was parked outside.

Fredo and Yoshi are both part of the rap gang Top Boy Gorilla (TBG), and they were previously being investigated for a 2019 Miami shooting targeting rapper NBA Youngboy, who is the founder of a rival gang. Neither has been charged in connection to that case yet. Ron Haley, the attorney representing Fredo and Yoshi, whose real names are Fredrick Givens and Mieyoshi Edwards, said that he was unhappy with how the police had conducted the raid of Fredo's home.

Haley explained that officers had shown up to arrest Yoshi on the new charges, and used that arrest as an excuse to search Fredo's property. Haley also said that Yoshi, who was out on bond, had made the authorities aware of where he was located, and so the police could have announced the new charges against him and asked him to turn himself in instead of conducting a raid.

"The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens — with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear — could have easily been avoided," Haley told The Advocate. "Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck."