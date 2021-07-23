Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi Have Been Arrested in Miami After a House Raid

Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi Have Been Arrested in Miami After a House RaidBy Joseph Allen
Jul. 23 2021, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
The drama around rap in Baton Rouge continues, as news broke that rappers Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi were arrested in Miami. Fredo and Yoshi were arrested after a house raid that occurred because Yoshi was linked to an April 2020 shooting in Baton Rouge, according to The Advocate. Yoshi was already out on bond after facing seven charges of attempted murder and had moved in with Fredo in Miami in part for his own safety.
What was Fredo Bang arrested for?
The charges against Fredo were much more minor, at least in relative terms. Fredo is currently out on parole after he pleaded guilty to illegal use of weapons and simple criminal damage to property following a 2015 shooting. Fredo was picked up this time for a parole violation after guns were found inside his house and a stolen car was parked outside.
Fredo and Yoshi are both part of the rap gang Top Boy Gorilla (TBG), and they were previously being investigated for a 2019 Miami shooting targeting rapper NBA Youngboy, who is the founder of a rival gang. Neither has been charged in connection to that case yet. Ron Haley, the attorney representing Fredo and Yoshi, whose real names are Fredrick Givens and Mieyoshi Edwards, said that he was unhappy with how the police had conducted the raid of Fredo's home.
Haley explained that officers had shown up to arrest Yoshi on the new charges, and used that arrest as an excuse to search Fredo's property. Haley also said that Yoshi, who was out on bond, had made the authorities aware of where he was located, and so the police could have announced the new charges against him and asked him to turn himself in instead of conducting a raid.
"The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens — with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear — could have easily been avoided," Haley told The Advocate. "Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck."
Lil Yoshi has been described as a 'top enforcer' for TBG.
After posting a $1.82 million bond, Lil Yoshi was released in August of last year. The judge in his case allowed him to live in Miami for his own safety and told him to avoid returning to Baton Rouge except for family emergencies and court dates. At his court hearings, officers described Yoshi as a "top enforcer" for TBG, which has been feuding with NBA Youngboy's Bottom Boy Gorilla (BBG) gang since 2017.
Both Yoshi and Fredo were booked into jail in Miami, but are likely to be returned to jail in Baton Rouge in the weeks ahead. Baton Rouge prosecutors have filed a request to revoke Yoshi's bond, which would leave him in jail until his trial date if the request is granted. It's unclear whether Fredo will be released on bond before his trial, but the crimes he's being accused of now are not as harsh as the charges that Yoshi faces.