Gavin Houston's Love Life Has Mostly Been Kept out of the Public Eye

Through his role on the OWN hit series The Haves and the Have Nots, Gavin Alexander Houston , who plays Jeffrey Harrington, has become a household name among soap opera fanatics. Since taking up the job back in 2013, Gavin has been around for all of the Tyler Perry –produced show's highs and lows, and, as such, he is one of the people most associated with the show and its success.

Fans of the show are likely as familiar as could be with Gavin's remarkable journey as Jeffrey and the way he used his character to touch on facets of being a gay man. This has included the importance of standing up for what you believe in and who you are, as well as other teachable points. Nonetheless, many viewers aren't familiar with who he is outside of the show.

So, what do we know about Gavin's personal life? Here are details on if he's married, his children, his net worth, and more.