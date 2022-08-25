Is 'House of Ho' Scripted? Here's What the Family Says About It

In an August 2022 interview with People, the Ho family discussed wanting to authentically share their Vietnamese American lifestyle with the world.

“Obviously, my parents [Bihn and Hue Ho] and how they've achieved the American dream, and that's how we are where we are today," Judy Ho told the publication. "And I hope they know that, even though our lives may appear very luxurious on the outside, when we're at home, we deal with the same problems as any other families. Whether it be sobriety or divorce, or IVF ... Pain and struggle are universal."