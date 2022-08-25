Where Was 'House of Ho' on HBO Max Filmed –– Plus, What's Happening in Season 2?

The second season of House of Ho is sure to bring about just as much entertaining drama as Season 1. The cast consists of Judy Ho, Lesley Ho, Washington Ho, Nate Nguyen, Hue Ho, Binh Ho, Bella Ho, Kim Ho, and Sammy Finch.

The Ho family enjoys living lavishly and that includes champagne, private jets, and designer fashion. Their limitless lifestyle doesn’t mean that they don’t face various real-life issues, though.