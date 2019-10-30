Iggy Azalea Was Spotted Wearing a Huge Diamond Ring — Is She Engaged to Playboi Carti?

Is Iggy Azalea about to have a 'Fancy' wedding? The rapper has been getting into some beef with former mentor T.I., but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that a particular piece of jewelry on her left ring finger might be indicative of a big event to come. But, after a huge public split and cheating scandal with NBA player Nick Young, it's understandable why the rapper might be keeping things under wraps.

She's been dating rapper Playboi Carti since 2018, but the pair has kept their relationship more private, with many wondering if the couple is still together. We've got the scoop as to why fans think Iggy Azalea is engaged, and the recent issues she's been having online with T.I.

Source: Getty

Is Iggy Azalea engaged? Rumors of a potential engagement for Iggy (born Amethyst Kelly) began circulating in July of 2019, when Iggy posted now-deleted photos of her wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. When the press began speculating about whether she had gotten engaged, the rapper deleted the photos. She later got rid of all photos on her Instagram feed. But, she has made public appearances wearing a diamond ring in the months since.

Iggy has yet to confirm or deny the engagement speculation, but this would not be her first potential trip down the aisle. She began dating Nick Young, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, in 2013 and the pair got engaged in June of 2015. They split almost exactly one year later after Iggy found videos from her home surveillance system that showed Nick cheating on her with his son's mother. She also detailed how she had found videos of him speaking about cheating on her to his teammates.

Source: Getty

Iggy's next highly public relationship would be with Playboi Carti. The pair began dating in 2018. They soon moved in together, and they share a home in L.A.. In an interview with The Fader the rapper, whose real name is Jordan Carter, said that the couple has no plans to collaborate on music, but that he backs every move she makes. “I support everything she does,” he said.

The couple battled split rumors at the same time that engagement rumors also began gaining traction. Because Iggy has wiped her Instagram of all photos, it's unclear if the couple is still together, but she did retweet a fan who dressed as her and Playboi Carti for Halloween. Regardless of if the ring she wore was an engagement ring or just something she bought herself, Iggy certainly knows how to create a buzz.

Source: Getty

Why is Iggy Azalea feuding with T.I.? T.I. stirred the pot with his former mentee when he did an interview with Hustle Gang in early October and he referred to her as the biggest blunder of his career. He went on to say that he's looking to sign another female rapper to compensate for the damage that he thinks Iggy did to his brand and reputation. He first assisted the "Fancy" rapper in 2011, and he signed her to his label, Grand Hustle.

T.I. claimed on The Breakfast Club that Iggy changed her attitude and music when she "she found out white people liked her." He said, "As far as I’m concerned, I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need black people to like her anymore, she switched up, started acting different, made moves that I wasn’t proud of that kind of placed my reputation in the line of fire. And she was very arrogant about it."

Source: Getty