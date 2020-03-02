We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jaclynmorphe-1583171925532.jpg
Source: YouTube

Jaclyn Hill Has Been Accused of Lying About Her Morphe Collab for This Reason

By

After the drama that was her hairy lipstick launch in the summer of 2019, Jaclyn Hill is slowly but surely re-entering the makeup game with a bang. Her Holiday Collection was well-received back in December, and Jaclyn is once again launching a new collaboration. 

The vlogger-turned-makeup-mogul just released her second palette collab with Morphe — and fans are loving it for the deep tones and bright colors.

While the palette is flying off the proverbial shelves, many are also accusing Jaclyn of not being honest about the product. She claimed that it was created in the same way that her first Morphe collaboration was, but some are saying that isn't exactly the truth. After one YouTuber publicly questioned the formula, everything began to unravel.