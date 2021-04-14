'A Million Little Things' Fans Are Mad That Jamie Was Basically "Mary Poppins"

It's always disheartening when showrunners decide to end one of your beloved character's tenures on one of your favorite shows. Some folks get to spend more time with their favorite performers in a role than most, however.

Now, A Million Little Things viewers who stan Jamie want to know if production's doing away with his character for good.

How do you think Jeffrey Dean Morgan fans took it when they discovered that he was only in the first two episodes of Weeds?

Is Jamie leaving 'A Million Little Things' and never coming back?

Jamie ended up leaving Maggie after clearly leaving a positive impact on her character in the show, and there are plenty of fans who had hoped he'd end up staying behind. Christine at TV Fanatic stated that she did not agree with him leaving and kept hoping some plot device at the airport would keep him from leaving to the U.K.

"No! I kept hoping that he'd get to the airport and learn he couldn't fly back to the UK. Maggie and Jamie are such a charming couple," she said. "I really hope he was more than just her Mary Poppins." Jack, another writer for the site, mentioned that he hoped to see more of the character in the future.

"I was so disappointed. I was hoping Jamie and Maggie would continue to grow as a couple. I wonder if Jamie left because the actor needed to leave to do his stint on This Is Us, and hope that he will be back later." He brings up an interesting point, however. It could be that Jamie's character's departure is just a temporary one, like what happened with Coach in New Girl.

jamie from a million little things needs to chill and stop being so mean to kate #thisisus — jonah (@boobks) April 7, 2021

The show's first few episodes had Coach in them, and then he abruptly moves out to make way for Winston. The reason why Damon Wayans Jr., the actor who plays Coach had to leave is because he was contractually obligated to appear in another program that he didn't think was going to get renewed for another season but did.

Once all of that was done, he was free to pursue regular appearances on New Girl and ended up becoming an integral part of the show's storyline. It seems like the same could happen with Chris Geere's Jamie character on A Million Little Things.

If the actor looks familiar, it's because he was the star of the dark romantic comedy series You're the Worst. He's also had recurring or lead roles on Modern Family, Single Parents, and The First Team, as well as a memorable part on This Is Us.

Why they got Jamie from A Million Little Things on This Is Us? Lol — CORONA PLEASE! (@PusssBoots) April 13, 2021