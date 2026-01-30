Jim Tom From 'Moonshiners' Left His Mark on the Distilling World in the South Jim Tom's endearing personality quickly made him a fan-favorite. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 30 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

The Reality TV series Moonshiners pulls back the curtain on the 200-year-old tradition of making moonshine in Appalachia. Discovery writes, "Every spring, a fearless group of men and women venture deep into the woods of Appalachia, defying the law, rivals, and nature itself to keep the centuries-old tradition of craft whiskey alive."

Premiering in 2011, Moonshiners has had three spinoff series, introducing countless characters from Appalachia to the world. One of those beloved characters is Jim Tom Hendrick, who is praised for his warm heart and passion for his craft.

Source: Discovery

Is Jim Tom from 'Moonshiners' still alive?

Sadly, Jim Tom (Marvin "Jim Tom" Hedrick) has joined the list of Moonshiner stars who have passed away. He died on Sept. 6, 2023, from kidney cancer at the age of 82, according to Variety. Jim Tom first appeared in Moonshiners on Season 2, and was on the show from 2012 to 2017. He was beloved for his unique storytelling style.

I’ll be raising a glass of Sugarlands Signiture Jim Tom moonshine in honour of the passing of an absolute legend in the moonshine distillation family . RIP Marvin “Jim Tom” Hedrick 1940-2023 pic.twitter.com/9fWIzcETIU — Chef Spidey 🤺🥃“THE GUY!” (@Kundun66) September 6, 2023

A Discovery Channel spokesperson said in a statement, "Jim Tom Hedrick was a treasured member of the Moonshiners family and we share our condolences with his family and all those who loved him." Sugarlands Shine Distillery, the moonshine company on the show, said that Jim's "well-earned reputation" and "colorful personality" endeared him to fans all around the world.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Jim Tom Hedrick, a cherished member of our Moonshiners family. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and all those who held him dear. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/GjtOLyHXi1 — Moonshiners (@MoonshinersTV) September 7, 2023

"Jim Tom touched the lives of countless individuals and was especially eager to pass along his lifetime of moonshining knowledge to a new generation of distillers, ensuring the craft would endure," they said in a statement.

Jim Tom worked in many different fields throughout his life.

Before spirits, Jim Tom worked in plumbing, auto repair, and electrical, according to his obituary on Legacy. Celebrity Net Worth notes that he also worked in cotton production, construction, and computer repairs. He got his first job at age 15, carrying sugar to a national park by boat.

Legacy calls Jim Tom a master of distilling and storytelling, who legally created moonshine for the Sugarland Distilling Company, despite the illegal history of the craft. "Jim Tom dedicated much of his life to the art of moonshining, becoming a legend in Appalachia along the way," the distillery said after his passing.