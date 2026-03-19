Years After Josh Duggar's Prison Sentencing, Some Wonder if He Is Still Incarcerated "We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said at the time of Josh's arrest. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 19 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault of minors. Eldest Duggar son Josh Duggar, once known for 19 Kids and Counting and his family's roles on Counting On, was arrested in 2021 on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Around seven months later, Josh's trial began, and he was eventually convicted and sentenced to federal prison.

Article continues below advertisement

But is Josh Duggar still in prison? Despite his family's potential connections, he did not leave court with a cushy plea deal or with his charges dropped. He was prosecuted fully, and he was sent to a federal prison in Texas, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. His wife, Anna Duggar, remained married to him after he was convicted and sentenced, but where is Josh now?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Josh Duggar still in prison?

Despite attempts at challenging his conviction. Josh is still in prison after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing CSAM. In 2022, per the United States Department of Justice, Josh was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison. That meant his projected release date was set to be in August 2032. In 2023, KTLA reported that his release date had been pushed to October 2032.

In March 2026, however, that date changed yet again. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Josh's release date was pushed further, to December 2032. The prison where Josh remains now, FCI Seagoville, is a low-security correctional facility with more than 1,400 inmates. And as of now, Josh is still incarcerated there and serving his long sentence related to his federal convictions.

Article continues below advertisement

When Josh is released from prison, he will still have a number of conditions to consider for years after his release, per KNWA News. Judge Timothy L. Brooks, who sentenced Josh in 2022, said, according to the news outlet, that Duggar will "have no unsupervised contact with minors."

Article continues below advertisement

"The defendant shall not possess, use, or have access to a computer or any other electronic device that has Internet or photograph storage capabilities without prior advance notice and approval of the U.S. Probation Office," he added. Josh will also have to pay for and attend treatment classes related to his sexual offense. Following the end of his prison sentence, Josh will also have 20 years of supervised release.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar has tried to appeal his sentencing.

In 2024, Josh filed an appeal in his case, according to the Associated Press. The Supreme Court reportedly rejected that appeal. The following year, Josh filed another appeal in an attempt to have his conviction overturned, KNWA News reported. After a March 2026 date was set and later postponed, Josh remained in prison under his original sentencing. After Josh was convicted, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement on the family website:

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."