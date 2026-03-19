Joseph Duggar's Arrest Came Years After the Alleged Crime Took Place — What to Know Joseph Duggar is accused of a serious crime from 2020 in Florida. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 19 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@littleduggarfamily

Content warning: This article discusses allegations of the sexual molestation of a child. On March 18, 2026, one of the oldest sons from the Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame, Joseph Duggar, was arrested. According to KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock, Ark., Joseph was arrested on charges related to molestation allegations from 2020 on a family trip to Florida. His arrest comes five years after his older brother Josh Duggar's arrest on charges related to child sexual abuse materials.

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But what does Joseph's arrest mean for himself and his family? The identity of the child, who was 9 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, is unknown. However, per KATV ABC 7, the victim, who is now 14, reported the alleged abuse to the Tontitown Police Department in March 2026. Joseph was later arrested and faces extradition to Florida for the crimes he was charged with.

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Joseph Duggar was arrested on charges of child molestation.

The Tontitown Police Department posted about Joseph's arrest on its official Facebook page. According to the department, officers were made aware of the victim's accusations against Joseph. After obtaining a warrant, police arrested Joseph that same day. Since the alleged crime took place in Florida, the Tontitown Police Department made plans to work with the local department from Bay County, Fla.

"During the initial investigation, it was determined the incident occurred in Bay County, Fla.," the department wrote in the Facebook post. "Contact was made with the Bay County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 3:00 p.m., Tontitown officers received a warrant from the Bay County Sheriff's Office for Joseph Duggar age 31. Officers arrested Duggar based on that warrant."

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Shortly after, the Bay County Sheriff's Department made its own statement on Facebook. Per the victim's statement, the alleged incidents occurred on a family vacation in 2020. Joshua allegedly apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped afterward. The Bay County Sheriff's Department also stated that Joseph admitted to what happened to both the victim's father and to Tontitown authorities in March 2026.

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"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," the Facebook statement said. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

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Although it is unclear who the alleged victim was in the 2020 crimes, Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, shared an Instagram post on their shared account in August 2020 from a family trip to Florida with Kendra's extended family members. However, at this time, no information about the 9-year-old victim has been made public or confirmed.

Will Joseph Duggar go to prison?

According to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), there are statutes in place for different sex and sexual abuse crimes in Florida. For lewd or lascivious molestation, the punishment can mean a "life felony if offender is at least 18 and the victim under 12."

Per Musca Law in Orlando, Fla., an offender over 18 found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 can face up to life in prison. As of Joseph's arrest in March 2026, he has not been found guilty of crimes related to the serious allegations.