Following News of His Arrest, Many Want to Know if Joseph Duggar Is Married Joseph is not the first Duggar to be accused of this kind of crime. By Joseph Allen Published March 19 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@littleduggarfamily

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault of a minor. The news of former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar's arrest on charges of child molestation has created major headlines, but has also left some wondering about Duggar's private life. He was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

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The incident in question occurred in 2020 when he and his family were on a vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla. Following the news of his arrest, many people wanted to better understand whether Joseph was married and if he has children. Here's what we know.

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Is Joseph Duggar married?

Joseph, a real estate broker, has been married to his wife, Kendra, since 2017. Joseph and Kendra first met through church, and they got married when Joseph was 23 and Kendra was 19, just months after he had proposed. Their wedding eventually aired during an episode of TLC's Counting On and took place at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Ark. They were married by Kendra's father, who is a pastor.

Does Joseph Duggar have children?

Joseph and Kendra also share multiple children, including son Garrett David, who was born in 2018, daughter Addison Renee, who arrived the next year, and daughter Brooklyn Praise, who arrived in 2021. They also appear to have a fourth child, although they have not announced that publicly. The family used to share images of their family on Instagram, but their joint account has been dormant since 2021.

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According to the Duggar family website, they are raising their family in Arkansas, and they enjoy being active outdoors and building homes to sell. The news of Joseph's arrest has undoubtedly upended whatever family life they had established. Joseph is also not the first Duggar to face allegations of molestation. His brother Josh was charged with molesting five girls in 2021.

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Joseph was arrested on allegations of molestation.

Joseph was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas after the victim, who is now 14, engaged in a forensic interview about a past incident of sexual assault. During that family vacation, Joseph allegedly asked the victim to sit on his lap several times. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals,” the sheriff's office explained.

According to the victim, Joseph apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped. On March 17, after the forensic interview, the father of the victim allegedly confronted Joseph, who "allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives."

We don't know how the case will proceed from here, but if Joseph has already confessed, it will likely be a question of sentencing rather than a trial. Joseph has not directly addressed the allegations, and it's unclear whether he is planning to.