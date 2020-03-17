Las Vegas Has Basically Shut Down Thanks to the Coronavirus

In the midst of what feels like a Black Mirror episode, all major institutions have been shutting down due to the coronavirus. Schools, colleges, restaurants, shops, and gyms have shut down across the U.S. due to fears of spreading COVID-19 — and that now includes many of the major casinos in Las Vegas. Since the majority of what Las Vegas has to offer is its casinos and entertainment, that's a really big blow to the state of Nevada, which heavily relies on tourism to fuel its economy.