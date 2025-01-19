Lemon8 Is Also Owned by ByteDance, the Parent Company of TikTok — Will It Be Banned Too? Will the U.S. be forced to say goodbye to Lemon8? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 18 2025, 7:26 p.m. ET Source: Apple App Store

The Lemon8 app, which strikingly resembles Pinterest with its layout of categories showcasing food, beauty, DIY, and more, has been around for years, having launched in Japan in 2020. However, it only recently gained traction in the U.S., officially launching there in February 2023. Lemon8 saw over 16 million visits from desktop and mobile devices in December 2024, according to Similarweb. This surge in user activity can likely be attributed to ongoing TikTok ban discussions.

One reviewer on the Apple App Store described Lemon8 as offering "the same gratification" as Pinterest but "with less scrolling." While the app appears to be gaining popularity, there’s a significant concern: Lemon8 markets itself as a lifestyle community app powered by TikTok. Given that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is at the center of the U.S. government's security and privacy concerns, any platform connected to it could face a similar fate. So, is Lemon8 at risk of being banned too?

Is Lemon8 getting banned too?

Lemon8, TikTok's sister app, would also be banned in the U.S. if the TikTok ban takes effect. Christopher Krepich, communications director for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, confirmed this to Forbes, explaining that if TikTok doesn’t sell to a non-Chinese buyer, both it and sister apps like Lemon8 would face the same restrictions. This aligns with the U.S.'s broader efforts to protect Americans' privacy and security, given the concerns linked to ByteDance.

With TikTok's fate up in the air, netizens have been flocking to apps like Lemon8 and RedNote as potential replacements, essentially preparing for the looming ban. However, these apps could face similar limitations if the U.S. successfully bans TikTok. Lemon8, once a relatively low-profile app, has surged in popularity, ranking as the No. 1 free iPad app in the "Lifestyle Community" category and topping the "Top Free iPhone Apps" chart in the "Lifestyle" category, according to Sensor Tower.

Joe Biden won’t enforce the TikTok ban, leaving its and Lemon8’s fate in Donald Trump’s hands.

TikTok and Lemon8 could potentially vanish from app stores on Jan. 19, 2025, the day the ban takes effect, if ByteDance fails to sell. However, the Biden administration doesn’t plan to enforce the ban immediately, an official told ABC News, leaving TikTok and Lemon8’s fate in the hands of the Supreme Court and incoming President Donald Trump.

The White House official explained, "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend, a day before inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement."