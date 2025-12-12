Liam Neeson Responds to Speculation That He Is Anti-Vax After He Narrated a COVID Documentary Liam Neeson is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 12 2025, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When clips from the documentary Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed were shared online after its release, with actor Liam Neeson narrating, it led to some questions about the actor rather than the content of the documentary itself. Mainly, people wanted to know if Liam is anti-vax, given the subject of the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed is based on a book of the same name by authors Dr. Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively. It details alleged discrepancies in the pharmaceutical industry and even questions vaccines. The documentary features Liam as narrator, but also commentary from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has become an anti-vaccine advocate over the years.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Liam Neeson anti-vax?

As the narrator of the documentary, Liam likely read a script provided to him. It is highly unlikely that he took his own opinions and thoughts and added them to his narration. And, after clips from the doc made their way onto social media, with Liam's recognizable voice causing a stir among his fans, he released a statement to explain his stance on vaccines.

The Guardian reported that Liam's representatives sent the outlet a statement that said, "We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination." The statement also added, regarding Liam's involvement in the documentary, "He did not shape the film's editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers."

Article continues below advertisement

So no, Liam is not anti-vax. In fact, he has worked as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF for years, and he has spoken out in favor of vaccinations despite any public remarks made by others. In 2022, per UNICEF, Liam released a video where he said that "Vaccines are a remarkable human success story."

Article continues below advertisement

Liam also said at the time that vaccines and their success around the world should be celebrated despite "the conversation about vaccines in recent years." Liam is not anti-vax, but his involvement in the documentary that touches on theories of alleged dangers of vaccines did concern some longtime fans.

Liam Neeson for the win. Aslan in on our side! https://t.co/R7NPegF0CR — Kent Heckenlively (@1anti_s) November 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The COVID documentary that Liam Neeson narrated caused speculation.

Other than Liam narrating the COVID doc, Kent Heckenlively, who was involved in the book and the documentary, might have fueled the speculation when he posted about Liam's involvement on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he wrote, "Liam Neeson for the win. Aslan [is] on our side!" in reference to Liam's character Aslan, who he voiced in The Chronicles of Narnia movies.