No, Lisa Vanderpump Isn't Broke, but the Coronavirus Pandemic Took a Toll on Her Businesses

One thing is for sure: The coronavirus pandemic has had a sustained impact on a large majority of people worldwide. Even the rich and famous have felt the negative effects of it all. This is exemplified by the likes of Lisa Vanderpump , who had her lucrative restaurant empire severely hindered by COVID-19-related lockdowns.

In the wake of such, plenty of rumors about her financial situation came to be, all suggesting a variety of wildly different things. So, is Lisa Vanderpump broke now, or was she actually able to weather the impact that 2020 had on many business owners? Read on to find out.

Is Lisa Vanderpump broke? No, but her restaurants were impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The questions regarding Lisa's finances came into focus following lockdowns that impacted her most lucrative restaurants. One fan tweeted when it all happened, writing, "Villa Blanca [is] closed for good and the rest of the restaurants should be next. No wonder no one knows whether #PumpRules will be back for another season or not. There’s no restaurant to film in and [Lisa] has no money to produce the show."

Lisa, who has proven herself not to be one to take a dig lightly, quickly quipped back at the user. She replied from her official Twitter account and said, "No darling, not broke. Of course it’s been difficult, but we will open when we feel it’s safe. [Villa Blanca] was at the end of a long lease that was up. My staff need to be safe... us too."

No darling not broke,of course it’s been difficult,but we will open when we feel it’s safe,Vb was at the end of a long lease that was up,my staff need to be safe ...us too. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) September 15, 2020

However, this isn't the first time that Lisa has addressed pandemic-related financial concerns. During an interview with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett for their podcast a few months prior, she went into even more detail about how COVID-19 impacted her.

"Five months of paying rent and insurance, and having no business is taxing, stretching, [has been] a bit of a nightmare," she said candidly to the podcasting duo of her financial worries mid-pandemic.

Despite the odds being against her, Lisa was optimistic at the time, claiming, "We’ll get back on track soon. When we do decide to open, we have good-sized patios. Pump is 90 percent garden. TomTom has two gardens and we can put tables outside. So we are very fortunate with that but we’ve just been waiting for it to be safe." On her only open restaurant at the time, she added, "Vanderpump Garden is open but distancing is essential and Caesars is doing a really good job with that."

