If you were watching CBS last Sunday night, April 10, you might be one of the fans wondering if Luca is leaving S.W.A.T.

In “The Fugitive,” that night’s episode of the police procedural, Dominique Luca gets hit by a bullet, and fans panicked, thinking this was the Kenny Johnson character.

“Not Luca!” one viewer tweeted. “Don't do this…”

Another wrote, “Luca got shot and I stopped breathing.”