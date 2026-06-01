With Divorce Rumors Swirling, Fans Wonder If Reality TV Star Lydia Plath Is Still Married Lydia and Zac famously waited until they were married to have their first kiss. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 1 2026, 8:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @lydiajoyplath

Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Plath married Zac Wyse on her family's Georgie farm on February 22, 2025. Now that the couple has supposedly been together just over a year, fans are wondering whether or not they've successfully navigated the honeymoon phase ending.

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As divorce rumors swirl in media outlets, fans can't help but ask if Lydia is still married to Zac, or if their relationship has ended just as quickly as it began.

Source: Instagram / @lydiajoyplath

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Is Lydia Plath still married to Zac Wyse?

We're happy to report that Lydia and Zac are still going strong, as the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary! Clearly, still very much in love, Lydia posted a wedding photo of herself and Zac to mark the occasion. The image was captioned, "BEST. YEAR. EVER!"

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @lydiajoyplath

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In a similar sentiment, Zac's Instagram contains a photo with Lydia commemorating her birthday. He captioned it, "Happy birthday, my Lydia! I can’t say enough about the blessing that you are to me. It’s such a joy being able to spend every day with you and I’m so grateful. I love you so much!"

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @zaclwyse

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Fans seem delighted to learn that the couple is still together. Both Zac and Lydia's Instagrams are filled with comments thanking the pair for reigniting people's belief in love. Many also shared that it meant a lot to them how both Lydia and Zac put their faith at the center of their relationship. Other supporters wrote about how they felt the duo's relationship was a positive thing for people to see on reality TV.

Lydia and Zac didn't even kiss until they were married.

Given how religious they are, Lydia and Zac famously waited until they were married to have their first kiss. At one point, there were rumors that Zac wasn't attracted to Lydia — or women at all — due to his disinterest in having physical relations before marriage. Lydia called the gossip "saddening" and said the sentiment was "taken the wrong way."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @lydiajoyplath

She went on to explain that Zac's agreeableness with waiting was a "selfless" act, "honoring" her. She also assured the public, "The waiting was worth it! And now that we’re married, trust me, we’re making up for lost time!"

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Lydia launched a product in honor of that first kiss.

When the duo finally did share that first kiss, it really must have been something, because Lydia has launched an entire product over it! The reality TV star has created a lip gloss line aptly called "First Kiss." Talk about capitalizing on an opportunity! She got the last laugh at all those rumors about her husband, as Lydia has managed to turn the gossip into free advertising for her products.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @lydiajoyplath

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Lydia and Zac got engaged just two months after meeting.

Naturally, people had doubts about Zac and Lydia. Aside from the speculations about Zac's sexuality, there were also rumors that Lydia was pregnant because of how quickly the duo got engaged. So, to be clear, the thought process was that Zac was not attracted to women because he wouldn't kiss Lydia, but he somehow got her pregnant right away.