'Welcome to Plathville' Fans Ask — Are Ethan and Teegan Still Together? "I was just shocked seeing him. I don’t know. I think I'm just too shocked to really feel anything else." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 7 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Many TV shows have an on-again-off-again relationship arc, which keeps viewers hooked in the hopes that the couple in question will finally work things out. Friends did it with Ross and Rachel, J.D. and Elliot teased fans in Scrubs, and New Girl's Nick and Jess kept viewers in suspense. Now, Welcome to Plathville seems to be using that same playbook with Ethan Plath and Teegan Nichols, despite the fact that it's a reality show (more on that later).

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The duo started dating in 2025, and have had numerous relationship struggles since then. So much so, in fact, that fans are having trouble keeping Teegan and Ethan's relationship status straight! Now that Season 8 of the show is airing, viewers are unsure. Are Ethan and Teegan still together?

Source: TLC

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Are Ethan and Teegan from 'Welcome to Plathville' still together?

As of right now, it appears that the pair is no longer together, although that seems fairly likely to change soon. Their most recent split is due to the difficulties of having a long-distance relationship. Given that Teegan has a young child to consider, it makes sense for Ethan to be the one to relocate. However, it appears the reality TV star made that decision a little too late.

In an attempt to win Teegan back, Ethan drove to Minnesota to surprise her. However, the gesture wasn't met with the reconciliation he was presumably hoping for. Teegan shared with Us Weekly, "I was just shocked seeing him. I don’t know. I think I'm just too shocked to really feel anything else. You know, [it’s] nice seeing an old friend. I don’t know what to say. Yeah, just shocked." Note that she called Ethan a "friend" — ouch.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @teegan.nichols

She doubled down with, "I told him when we broke up that I would never date him again if he wasn’t living here or nearby. So that was and is a deal breaker for me." Showing that he actually heard her this time, Ethan declared that he would move. So far, it seems that he has done that, although many viewers are skeptical that it's a temporary relocation just to get Teegan hooked again.

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It seems Teegan is aware of that possibility, as she's made it clear that Ethan's relocation will have to be permanent in order for them to get back together. To his credit, Ethan has said that Teegan's wait-and-see approach is "perfectly fair."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @ethan.plath

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Fans aren't buying it.

Given the aforementioned will-they-won't-they relationship trope various productions love to do, viewers aren't buying that Ethan and Teegan's breakup was authentic. As this Reddit post alleges, "The Ethan and Teegan breakup is so obviously staged! The entire show is now staged and fake." Another person agreed, "You can tell it’s fake because when Ethan called Teegan about coming to the park tomorrow to pick up something, he says he loves her at the end. He obviously did it out of habit."