Olivia Plath Claims Ex Ethan Plath Threatened Her With Gun Violence Over Political Beliefs

Content Warning: This article mentions domestic and gun violence. The divorce between Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath just got murkier amid Olivia's recent allegations against her ex-husband. The couple, who married in 2018, parted ways in February 2023 after Olivia filed for divorce. Since their divorce was finalized in April 2024, Olivia has moved on with a new beau and revitalized optimism about the future.

However, the TLC star's unpleasant trip down memory lane with Ethan showed she's still healing from some parts of their marriage. In November 2024, Olivia shared chilling details about her relationship with Ethan, including how he reacted to their differing political views. She claimed that, at one point, the Christian Fundamentalist reality star threatened her with gun violence. Here's what allegedly went down.

Olivia Plath claimed her ex-husband Ethan Plath threatened her with gun violence.

On Nov. 6, 2024, Olivia posted an Instagram video responding to Donald Trump's win during the 2024 Presidential Election. She shared that while some men were basking in the news of his win, she was rooting for the women on the receiving end of their partner's right-wig, conservative beliefs.

Olivia also admitted to struggling with her and Ethan's differing beliefs in their marriage. She recalls him being happy that Roe v. Wade was overturned and celebrating while she felt like "the floor fell out from underneath me." She said their argument, which took place during a trip to Paris, became so intense that she began searching for how to contact the French police.

Olivia ended her story by stating that she was fortunate that, while she and Ethan never saw eye-to-eye on politics, she was now in a relationship with someone who understood the severity of Trump's presidential win. Underneath the video, Olivia received tons of comments from fans who were grateful she left her marriage after feeling her life was in danger.

However, one user defended Ethan's conservative beliefs, stating it wasn't "a bad thing" to be conservative. Olivia responded to the commenter by stating her ex's beliefs caused him to threaten her with gun violence. "The pipeline of my ex listening to and idolizing all of those men to threatening me with gun violence for choosing to believe differently was very short and very clear," Olivia said.

The 'Welcome to Plathville' star clapped back at fans who said she's been "brainwashed."

In addition to disclosing more alleged details about her marriage, Olivia defended herself against online commenters who felt she was being "brainwashed" by not siding with Trump or the dissolution of Roe V. Wade. One user said they felt sorry for her for being to the point in her marriage where she had to call the police during a disagreement. The comment caught Olivia's attention and caused her to clap back at the fan.

"Yeah, a woman is physically and verbally threatened, but it's her fault for feeling unsafe if she's politically aggressive," she mocked the commenter. "WTF are you saying?"

While other users chimed in with offensive quips like why Olivia refuses to change her last name if the allegations about Ethan are true, many Welcome to Plathville fans were on her side after seeing their divorce play out on the show. Despite the mixed comments, Olivia added in her caption that she spoke out to help women in similar positions and doesn't think they can leave their relationship.

"It's"It's OK to end relationships over politics because it's a much bigger picture at the end of the day," Olivia said. "What was once a group of conservative, Christian men has turned into a Christian nationalist group full of anger, violence, disrespect, and harmful intentions thanks to the grooming from their idols like Trump, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate, Matt Walsh, Jordan Peterson."

"If you are in a relationship like that, you deserve better," she continued. "And it’s out there. I wish for you the self confidence to believe it and the hope to find it."