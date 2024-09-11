Olivia Plath Says the Other 'Welcome to Plathville' Stars Don’t Deserve Cyberbullying

Even though Olivia Plath is no longer part of the Plath family on Welcome to Plathville and she isn't an adjacent member of the family either, she still believes they don't deserve to be treated poorly by viewers. In a video she posted on Instagram, she shares her thoughts on cyberbullies coming for other cast members and she speaks out against that kind of behavior.

In her video, Olivia doesn't mention specific comments, but she does share screenshots from comments she saw on social media that were directed toward members of the Plath family, including herself. And for Olivia, no matter what her relationship is like with the Plaths (i.e., virtually non-existent), she believes they don't deserve to be cyberbullied.

Olivia Plath called out cyberbullying against other cast members.

Olivia's caption under her video calls what she says a "hot take." In the video, Olivia admits that she does not like the other "cast members" from the TLC show. But, she adds, they are "still people." And for her, that means they don't deserve the online treatment she has witnessed as the show airs.

"I don't like a lot of the other cast members on this show," Olivia starts off in the video. "There's a point to this, so let me get to it. I don't like the other cast members on this show. They are not good people in my life, they have done some pretty bad things to me. You know what they don't deserve? Cyberbullying. Because whatever I think of them, at the end of the day, they are still people."

Olivia adds, "It's one thing to watch someone's life, to comment on their behavior and what they say, what they do…what's not OK and entirely different is getting online, and cyberbullying people for how they look [and] transvestigating them."

She then shares screenshots from cyberbullying that she has seen in relation to other Welcome to Plathville cast members. One comment from the screenshots says, "Hey hook nose." Another says, "The nose ring cracks me up. You look like a man."