Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville Where Do Things Stand With Moriah Plath and Olivia Plath After Their Feud? Ethan Plath was married to Olivia Plath at the beginning of the series, and she and Moriah were very close friends. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 7 2024, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @moriah.jasper

There's nothing average viewers find more intriguing than the inner workings of a large Christian fundamentalist family. The Duggar family, who follow the teachings of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, started the party in 2008. Their seemingly wholesome way of life paved the way for series of a similar ilk. Welcome to Plathville premiered in 2019, following Kim and Barry Plath. Kim and Barry are the proud parents of a large brood, and their series showcases how they balance the challenges life throws their way.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim and Barry had 10 children throughout their marriage, one of which sadly passed away in 2007. Of their children, only eight actually appear on the show. The eldest of the brood is Ethan Plath, followed by Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Joshua (deceased), Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Ethan Plath was married to Olivia Plath at the beginning of the series, and she and Moriah were very close friends. That bond has since shattered, so where do things stand with both of the ladies now?

Source: TLC Olivia Plath

Article continues below advertisement

Moriah Plath and Olivia Plath's relationship now: Where do they stand after their falling-out?

Olivia Plath's family also follows the same religious practices as the Plaths, so their connection made sense for both of them. Familial tensions arose after they got married, and unfortunately, those issues leaked into the friendship she and Moriah Plath had developed over the years. Things took a turn for the worse when she accused Olivia of uploading her music to a streaming service without her knowledge and stealing the proceeds. Olivia denied it, but unfortunately, the damage had been done.

Source: TLC Moriah Plath

Article continues below advertisement

Moriah initially said that Olivia stole the proceeds from her music, but has since changed her tune about the alleged incident.

During Season 5, Episode 2, Moriah says that Olivia stole her songs by deleting them and adding them to her own account so that she could get money from them. Olivia had been helping Moriah with her career, providing her with free photoshoots and other assistance. Needless to say, Olivia was incredibly offended, and months later the truth finally came out. Moriah apologized for lying and saying that this incident occurred when it never did. Moriah's attempt at an apology was not well received by Olivia.

Source: TLC Moriah and Olivia Plath sit outside to hash out their issues on 'Welcome to Plathville'

Olivia referred to Moriah's new song as a "burn book" about her, and says she doesn't believe the intentions behind Moriah's apology.