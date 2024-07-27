Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC What Is Micah Plath's Job on 'Welcome to Plathville'? Male Model Secures Major Gigs "As many of you know I’ve made a big move out to Los Angeles," he wrote on Instagram, explaining his path. By Alex West Published Jul. 27 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@micahplath

The Welcome to Plathville family are no strangers to shakeups and drama. So amid their television reality filming, the family members typically try to find some stability in their jobs, including Micah Plath.

TV personality Micah is the son of Kim and Barry Plath. Born in 2001, he is one of 11 kids in the family. All grown up now, he has a full and separate life. Let's take a look at what Micah gets up to off the television skin.

What Is Micah Plath's job?

Micah is from the small town of Cairo, Ga., but in order to make a massive career change, he needed to take a leap of faith. The star ditched his Southern town and moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling.

He announced the move on Instagram, writing, "As many of you know I’ve made a big move out to Los Angeles, what an adventure it’s been so far! From adjusting to gas prices to making friends out here, looking at life with a different perspective, and realizing how small my hometown was haha. But I really miss these special people! Let @ethan.plath @moriah.jasper and @oliviamarieplath I want them to come out to L.A. soon."

According to his Instagram bio, he is signed to Select Model, who manages his bookings. Their site advertises: "Its original ethos — getting on the streets and ‘scouting’ natural, individual, and unique looks and talent to be nurtured into major names — is as important today as it was four decades ago and will go on to be the foundation of the new, global Select."

In January 2024, he unveiled a cover of "Beach Boys" where he was center stage. YummyZine announced, "Today we unveil something very exciting! Introducing @micahplath on the cover of “BEACH BOYS” — a new and incredible book by photographer @sashaxolsen that he has been working on for over two years."

"Shifting gears to get on your level," he wrote in 2022 when shared his cover story on Trending Male Model Magazine. The star posed shirtless in a black-and-white snap.

However, the bi-coastal star decided to move to Florida while still pursuing his modeling career. This allowed him to be more involved in the television show again.

According to Today, the choice was made because he wanted to follow "a beautiful girl," but it didn't come without some hesitancy. After all, it was a major move to make.

It's unclear if Micah plans to have a job outside of modeling, but his mother did weigh in on her vision for him in the future. "I don't see him ever having a desk job," Kim said on the series premiere. "He loves physical labor."

According to his Instagram, this seems to ring true as he's a very physical person. Micah spends a good bit of time at the gym and lifting weights. "Lift laugh love is my new slogan," he wrote online.