Where Is Olivia Plath Living Now? Inside Her New Life After the Split Olivia Path has a new life in a new city, and she's embracing the "hoe phase" of her life! By D.M. Published Aug. 22 2024, 9:52 a.m. ET

The relationship between Olivia Plath and the other members of the TLC’s Welcome to Plathville has always been complex. As the wife of Ethan Plath, Olivia has often found herself at the center of the show's most intense moments, especially when confronting the Plath family's conservative values. Ethan and Olivia's relationship has been a focal point of Welcome to Plathville and fans love it. Since the show's debut in 2019, she has been vocal about her struggles to fit into the family dynamic.

This culture clash takes center stage in the series, with Olivia frequently advocating for a more open-minded approach to life. Unfortunately, the strain proved too much for Olivia's marriage to Ethan, leading to their split. Now, fans are left wondering where Olivia has gone and whether she will ever return to Georgia.

Olivia Plath has moved to a new city and welcomed a new phase of her life!

Olivia and Ethan Plath’s relationship troubles played out in detail in Welcome to Plathville. The show, which follows the lives of the Plath family—a conservative, religious family living in rural Georgia — has often highlighted the couple's struggles. Their relationship has been rocky since the reality series began, and the couple even parted ways for a time before announcing their separation. Olivia has since moved to Los Angeles and she appears to be enjoying her new life.

“I moved to Los Angeles earlier this year for a fresh start while I figured out where I wanted to put down roots,” Olivia revealed during an Instagram Live session in December 2023 (per Yahoo). She went on to reveal that she is enjoying the weather and the outdoor experiences on the West Coast.

Now, Olivia is seemingly living her best life. She opened up about her newfound freedom during the Aug. 20 episode of Welcome to Plathville, admitting that she has embraced her “hoe phase.” “For the first time in my life, I'm gonna have a ho phase,” Olivia said. Adding, “Like, this is my body and I get to decide if I want to go on dates, if I want to spend the night, if I want to be intimate with somebody — that's all my choice.”

Olivia and Ethan called it quits in 2023.

Fans of the Welcome to Plathville have witnessed Oliva and Ethan’s ups and downs for years. From their early days of marriage to the intense family drama. After tying the knot in 2018, the couple called it quits in December 2023.

