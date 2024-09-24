'Welcome to Plathville' Star Lydia Plath Has a Music Career

TLC's Welcome to Plathville is a show that stars former married couple Kim and Barry Plath and their children. But unlike famous large families such as the Duggars, the Plaths raised their children away from technology and modern conveniences.

They originally did not drink soda, did not have a TV, and stayed away from a lot of the world's modern temptations. Some of the kids loved it, and some have rebelled to varying degrees of success. Lydia Plath, the third oldest daughter, decided to take a path that's just slightly rebellious while still honoring her family's values: She has a music career. Here are the details.

Lydia Plath's music honors her family's values while still giving her a taste of modern life.

In 2024, it's all but impossible to have a music and content creation career without some intersection with the modern world. So Lydia has managed to dip her toe in while staying true to her family's roots.

She first launched her own album in the fall of 2023. To celebrate the album's drop, Lydia posted on Instagram, "Yay!!! My album is out!!! So happy I get to share pieces of my journey with you all!" She added, "I hope and pray you find encouragement, truth, love, and freedom in this music," and, "Thank you all for your love and support." The album was available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and all major streaming platforms, which is pretty darn modern of her.

The album, "I'll Carry You," contains songs about her relationship with religion. It drew mixed responses from fans. Some criticized her singing ability while others praised it. But Lydia seems poised to continue her career, critics aside, and has posted videos of herself singing in the recording studio recently, which suggests she may be working on another album.

'Welcome to Plathville' isn't as idyllic as they hoped.

When Welcome to Plathville first hit the small screen, it was a balm to many. It portrayed a traditional American family living life away from complications and distractions. Rooted deeply in their religious beliefs, the Plaths seemed focused on creating a strong family unit with an appreciation for the simple things in life.

Unfortunately for them, the modern world intruded. Once the oldest son, Ethan, married a woman named Olivia, it was the beginning of the end for the family's idyllic interlude away from the world. Whether or not Olivia and Ethan corrupted the younger siblings or just helped them with an already-brewing sense of rebellion, they participated in several of their siblings' moves out and away from their parents' restrictive ideals.

The matriarch and patriarch of the Plath family were not immune to pressures from the outside world either. In 2022, they officially split. Since then, Kim has embraced the modern world while Barry has seemed a little slower to embrace the "new."

